Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE:BEP opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 296,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

