Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of APO stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,003 shares of company stock worth $47,048,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

