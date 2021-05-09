Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.37.

CAT stock opened at $240.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $241.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

