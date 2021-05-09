Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $92.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

