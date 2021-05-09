Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.