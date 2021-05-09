JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,783.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

