DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $178.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,433 shares of company stock worth $11,374,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

