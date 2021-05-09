Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

