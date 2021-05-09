JustInvest LLC Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

