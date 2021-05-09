Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Trading Up 0.5%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

