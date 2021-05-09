Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.65

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 38462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

