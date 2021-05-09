Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

AXTA opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

