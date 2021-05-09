Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 1,118,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,572,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.60 ($0.63).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

In related news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

