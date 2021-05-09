Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,506 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

