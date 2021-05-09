Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14). 842,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 770,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

