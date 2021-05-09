Patrick Holywell Acquires 495,000 Shares of SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) Stock

SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) insider Patrick Holywell bought 495,000 shares of SI6 Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,890.00 ($7,778.57).

Patrick Holywell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Patrick Holywell bought 750,000 shares of SI6 Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($9,642.86).

The company has a current ratio of 20.99, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

SI6 Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and Botswana. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, PGE, and silver minerals, as well as lithium and tantalum. It holds interests in Botswanan Project comprises seven exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,500km2; and has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Monument Gold Project.

