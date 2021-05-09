Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 14,635 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.60 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

