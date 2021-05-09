Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,051 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,051 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

