Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

