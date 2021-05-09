Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,557.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 97,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter.

HYMB stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.