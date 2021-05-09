United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

