Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

