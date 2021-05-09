Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,214 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.