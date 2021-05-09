iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average is $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

