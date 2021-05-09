Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,153 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 752.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 262,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

