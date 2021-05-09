Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,108.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,142.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

