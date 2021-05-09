International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

