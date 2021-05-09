Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

