Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 66,651 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,651 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $89.88 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

