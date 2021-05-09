NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 68,393 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,393 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 704,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.