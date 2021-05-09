Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,521 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 3.1% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 12.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,585 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 16.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xilinx by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,467 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

