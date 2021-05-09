WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

WPP opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. WPP has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WPP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

