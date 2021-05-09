Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.71.

NYSE WH opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

