Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

YSG opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $75,007,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 39.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

