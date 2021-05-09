XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

