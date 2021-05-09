Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 781.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $25.11 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

