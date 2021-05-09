Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $136.00 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $97.23 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

