CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 3,751 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

