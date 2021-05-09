CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $378,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

