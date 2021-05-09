Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

