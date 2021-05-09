CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

