The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

