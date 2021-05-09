CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

