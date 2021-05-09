531 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares during the period.

Shares of PKB opened at $54.37 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

