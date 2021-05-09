Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $201,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,315 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. HSBC dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

