Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $135,565.65 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $135,565.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $44.38 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

