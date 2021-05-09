UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

UNH opened at $417.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $419.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

