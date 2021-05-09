A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $71.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.