PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
NYSE AGS opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
