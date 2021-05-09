PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.