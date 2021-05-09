Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

